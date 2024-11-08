Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About OPKO Health (OPK) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, OPKO Health (OPK - Free Report) reported revenue of $173.6 million, down 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to -$0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $181.32 million, representing a surprise of -4.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +130.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how OPKO Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Revenue from transfer of intellectual property and other: $13.20 million compared to the $10.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +111.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Revenue from products: $39.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $42.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
  • Revenues- Revenue from services: $121.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $127.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%.
Shares of OPKO Health have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

