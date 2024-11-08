Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Flywire (FLYW) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Flywire (FLYW - Free Report) reported $151.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.6%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $146.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was +114.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Flywire performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Payment Volume: $11.01 billion compared to the $10.69 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Transaction: $134.45 million compared to the $128.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Platform and other revenues: $22.37 million compared to the $20.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.6% year over year.
  • Revenue Less Ancillary Services- Platform and other revenues: $18.20 million versus $16.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.8% change.
  • Revenue Less Ancillary Services- Transaction: $133.20 million compared to the $130.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Flywire here>>>

Shares of Flywire have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Flywire Corporation (FLYW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise