Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Xponential Fitness (XPOF - Free Report) reported $80.49 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was -122.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Xponential Fitness performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same store sales: 5% versus 6.3% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Franchise: $44.46 million versus $42.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change.
  • Revenue- Franchise marketing fund: $8.57 million compared to the $7.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Merchandise: $6.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.7%.
  • Revenue- Other service: $6.25 million versus $5.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -61.1% change.
  • Revenue- Equipment: $14.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.9%.
Shares of Xponential Fitness have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

