P10 (PX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, P10, Inc. (PX - Free Report) reported revenue of $74.24 million, up 26% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $67.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +30.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how P10 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • FPAUM(Fee Paying Assets Under Management) - Period Ending: $24.90 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.16 billion.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees: $72.60 million compared to the $66.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $1.65 million versus $0.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +90.7% change.
Shares of P10 have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

