Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Envestnet (ENV) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Envestnet (ENV - Free Report) reported revenue of $345.95 million, up 9.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.27 million, representing a surprise of -1.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Envestnet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Platform Assets - Total AUM/A: $773.49 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $965.45 billion.
  • Platform Assets - Assets under Administration (AUA): $398.08 billion versus $482.7 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Platform Assets - Assets under Management (AUM): $375.41 billion versus $482.75 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Recurring revenue- Asset-based: $224.98 million compared to the $225.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total recurring revenue: $340.38 million compared to the $344.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other revenue: $5.57 million compared to the $6.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Recurring revenue- Subscription-based: $115.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
  • Revenue- Envestnet Data & Analytics: $34.43 million compared to the $35.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Envestnet Wealth Solutions: $311.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $312.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.
Shares of Envestnet have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

