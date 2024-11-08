Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Blink Charging (BLNK) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Blink Charging (BLNK - Free Report) reported $25.19 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 41.9%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -27.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.17, the EPS surprise was +5.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Blink Charging performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales: $13.45 million compared to the $25.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -61.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Charging service revenue - company-owned charging stations: $5.25 million compared to the $4.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Grant and rebate: $0.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1989.4%.
  • Revenues- Network fees: $2.33 million compared to the $2.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Car-sharing services: $1.17 million versus $1.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.4% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $0.60 million compared to the $0.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -62.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Warranty: $1.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +65.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Blink Charging here>>>

Shares of Blink Charging have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise