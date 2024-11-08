Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Brighthouse Financial (
BHF Quick Quote BHF - Free Report) reported $2.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. EPS of $3.99 for the same period compares to $4.18 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.50, the EPS surprise was -11.33%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Brighthouse Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Brighthouse Financial here>>>
Shares of Brighthouse Financial have returned +17.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
- Premiums: $180 million versus $196.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.
- Other Revenues: $143 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $133.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%.
- Net investment income: $1.29 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $560 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $580.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
- Total adjusted revenues- Run-off: $377 million compared to the $426.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.
- Total adjusted revenues- Life: $303 million compared to the $310.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.
- Total adjusted revenues- Annuities: $1.31 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.
- Total adjusted revenues- Corporate & Other: $183 million versus $174.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change.
- Adjusted earnings- Annuities: $327 million versus $308.60 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Adjusted earnings- Run-off: $463 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$38.36 million.
- Adjusted earnings- Corporate & Other: $30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$17.57 million.
- Adjusted earnings- Life: -$25 million versus $27.67 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial have returned +17.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.