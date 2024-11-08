Back to top

Expedia (EXPE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Expedia (EXPE - Free Report) reported $4.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $6.13 for the same period compares to $5.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11 billion, representing a surprise of -1.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Expedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross bookings - Total: $27.50 billion versus $26.70 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Gross bookings - Merchant: $16.12 billion compared to the $15.77 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Gross bookings - Agency: $11.38 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.90 billion.
  • Stayed room nights/ Booked room nights: 97 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 96.
  • Revenue- B2C: $2.78 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.85 billion.
  • Revenue- B2B: $1.18 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%.
  • Revenue by Service Type- Lodging: $3.32 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
  • Revenue by Service Type- Air: $104 million versus $94.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.
  • Revenue by Service Type- Advertising and media: $167 million versus $268.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.4% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- B2C: $1.03 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- B2B: $338 million versus $308.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Trivago: $14 million compared to the $7.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Expedia have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

