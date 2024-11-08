Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Lions Gate (LGF.A) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A - Free Report) reported revenue of $948.6 million, down 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.43, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $928.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.40, the EPS surprise was -7.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lions Gate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Global Subscribers: 25.66 million compared to the 26.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Starz North America - Linear Subscribers: 7.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.94 million.
  • Total Starz - Linear Subscribers: 7.75 million compared to the 7.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Starz - STARZPLAY Arabia: 2.46 million versus 3.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Starz - OTT Subscribers: 15.45 million compared to the 15.3 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Starz North America - Total: 20.15 million versus 19.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Starz - Total: 23.2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 23.07 million.
  • Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$222 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$168.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.4%.
  • Revenues- Studio Business- Motion Picture: $407.10 million versus $377.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
  • Revenues- Media Networks: $346.90 million compared to the $347.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Studio Business- Television Production: $416.60 million versus $384.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
  • Revenue by Type- Media Networks- Starz Networks: $343 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $341.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
Shares of Lions Gate have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

