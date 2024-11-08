For the quarter ended September 2024, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (
Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2024, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM - Free Report) reported revenue of $308.25 million, up 38.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $324.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Wheaton Precious Metals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Wheaton Precious Metals here>>>
- Ounces Sold - Silver: 3,875 Oz versus 4,194.1 Oz estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Ounces Produced - Palladium - Stillwater: 4.03 Oz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 4.29 Oz.
- Ounces Produced - Total Gold: 87.2 Oz compared to the 80.78 Oz average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Ounces Produced - Total Silver: 4,554 Oz versus 4,843.25 Oz estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Revenues- Silver sales: $115.15 million compared to the $125.38 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Palladium sales: $3.64 million versus $3.85 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.3% change.
- Revenues- Gold sales: $188.52 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $192.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.3%.
- Revenues- Cobalt sales: $0.94 million compared to the $3.49 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -65.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Gold - Sudbury: $6.29 million versus $14.33 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33.3% change.
- Revenues- Gold - Salobo: $144.66 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $133.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +67.4%.
- Revenues- Gold - San Dimas: $17.48 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $20.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
- Revenues- Gold - Constancia: $12.91 million compared to the $19.44 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.4% year over year.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.