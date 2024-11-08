Back to top

Hain Celestial (HAIN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Hain Celestial (HAIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $394.6 million, down 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.04, compared to -$0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $393.18 million, representing a surprise of +0.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hain Celestial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $231.14 million compared to the $233.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.1% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $163.46 million compared to the $159.06 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
Shares of Hain Celestial have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

