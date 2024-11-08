See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
MFS Blended Research Growth Eq R6(BRWVX - Free Report) : 0.42% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. BRWVX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 18.69% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
JPMorgan US Equity Fund A(JUEAX - Free Report) : 0.94% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JUEAX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 17.43% over the last five years, JUEAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
George Putnam Balanced Fund R(PGPRX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PGPRX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. PGPRX has an expense ratio of 0.6%, management fee of 0.52%, and annual returns of 10.1% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.