Trinity Capital Stock Up 1.8% on Announcement of Share Repurchase Plan

Other than the newly announced buyback program, TRIN regularly pays
dividends. Trinity Capital is a business development company and to maintain its regulated investment company status, it is required to distribute 90-100% of its taxable income to the shareholders. At present, TRIN pays 51 cents per share as a quarterly dividend. It hiked the dividend by 2% in March 2024. Over the last five years, the company increased its quarterly dividend 10 times, with annualized dividend growth of 18.69%. Based on Thursday's closing price of $13.63, TRIN has a dividend yield of 14.97%. This is impressive compared with the industry’s 10.12%. The yield is attractive for income investors and represents a steady income stream. Trinity Capital Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM) Sustainability of Trinity Capital’s Capital Distributions
As of Sept. 30, 2024, Trinity Capital had $228.5 million in liquidity, including $8.5 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.
For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, the company reported total investment income of $166.9 million, which improved 24.5% year over year. On the other hand, net investment income per share of $1.54 declined 7.2% because of a jump in interest expense and other debt financing costs. Nonetheless, given a robust liquidity position and decent earnings strength, the company is expected to continue with efficient capital distribution activities. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 5.5% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 4.2%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Similar Steps by Other Finance Firms Comerica Incorporated’s ( CMA Quick Quote CMA - Free Report) board has approved an additional share repurchase authorization of up to 10 million shares of its outstanding common stock, with no expiration date. This new authorization is in addition to the 5 million shares available as of Sept. 30, 2024, under the prior share repurchase program. In the fourth quarter of 2024, CMA plans to repurchase approximately $100 million shares. SEI Investments Company ( SEIC Quick Quote SEIC - Free Report) approved a $400 million increase in its stock repurchase program in October 2024, bringing the total available authorization to approximately $429 million. This includes the $29 million remaining under SEIC’s existing share repurchase authorization.
Trinity Capital Stock Up 1.8% on Announcement of Share Repurchase Plan
Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN - Free Report) shares rose 1.8% in after-hours trading following the announcement of a new share repurchase program on Thursday.
TRIN’s board of directors authorized a share buyback plan worth $30 million. The program is set to expire earlier of either Nov. 7, 2025, or full utilization of the authorization.
The company noted that it can “take advantage of situations where the Company's management believes share repurchases would be advantageous to the Company and to its shareholders.”
Earlier, in November 2022, Trinity Capital announced a share buyback authorization worth $25 million, which expired on Nov. 11, 2023. Under this, the company repurchased 0.9 million shares at a weighted average price of $10.91.
TRIN’s Dividend Distribution History
Other than the newly announced buyback program, TRIN regularly pays dividends.
Trinity Capital is a business development company and to maintain its regulated investment company status, it is required to distribute 90-100% of its taxable income to the shareholders.
At present, TRIN pays 51 cents per share as a quarterly dividend. It hiked the dividend by 2% in March 2024. Over the last five years, the company increased its quarterly dividend 10 times, with annualized dividend growth of 18.69%.
Based on Thursday's closing price of $13.63, TRIN has a dividend yield of 14.97%. This is impressive compared with the industry’s 10.12%. The yield is attractive for income investors and represents a steady income stream.
Trinity Capital Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Sustainability of Trinity Capital’s Capital Distributions
As of Sept. 30, 2024, Trinity Capital had $228.5 million in liquidity, including $8.5 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.
For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, the company reported total investment income of $166.9 million, which improved 24.5% year over year. On the other hand, net investment income per share of $1.54 declined 7.2% because of a jump in interest expense and other debt financing costs.
Nonetheless, given a robust liquidity position and decent earnings strength, the company is expected to continue with efficient capital distribution activities.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 5.5% in the past three months against the industry's growth of 4.2%.
Similar Steps by Other Finance Firms
Comerica Incorporated’s (CMA - Free Report) board has approved an additional share repurchase authorization of up to 10 million shares of its outstanding common stock, with no expiration date. This new authorization is in addition to the 5 million shares available as of Sept. 30, 2024, under the prior share repurchase program.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, CMA plans to repurchase approximately $100 million shares.
SEI Investments Company (SEIC - Free Report) approved a $400 million increase in its stock repurchase program in October 2024, bringing the total available authorization to approximately $429 million.
This includes the $29 million remaining under SEIC’s existing share repurchase authorization.