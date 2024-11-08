We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into BrightView (BV) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings (BV - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 63.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $727.81 million, exhibiting a decline of 2.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain BrightView metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Maintenance Services' will reach $499.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Development Services' stands at $229.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Maintenance Services - Landscape Maintenance Services' to reach $500.97 million. The estimate points to a change of -4% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Development Services' of $31.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.10 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Maintenance Services' will likely reach $82.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $81.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, shares of BrightView have returned +13.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, BV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>