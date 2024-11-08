Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN - Free Report) reported $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.8%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was +10.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bloomin' Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill: -1.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.6%.
  • Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse: -1.3% compared to the -1.1% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Combined U.S. -1.5% compared to the -0.9% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Bonefish Grill: -4.1% versus -2.7% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar: 1.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -0.7%.
  • Number of restaurants - System-wide total: 1,463 compared to the 1,474 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of restaurants - U.S. - Bonefish Grill - Total: 166 compared to the 166 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of restaurants - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse - Total: 673 compared to the 675 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of restaurants - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill - Total: 210 compared to the 210 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of restaurants - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - Company-owned: 63 versus 64 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Franchise and other revenues: $13.68 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $14.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%.
  • Revenues- Restaurant sales: $1.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.
Shares of Bloomin' Brands have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

