Adient (ADNT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Adient (ADNT - Free Report) reported $3.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48 billion, representing a surprise of +2.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Adient performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Asia: $765 million versus $715.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Eliminations: -$25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$23.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%.
  • Net Sales- Americas: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- EMEA: $1.10 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.
Shares of Adient have returned -9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

