Telus (TU) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Telus (TU - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.74 billion, up 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was +23.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Telus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscribers - Mobile Phone: 10.08 million compared to the 10.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Subscribers - Connected Device: 3.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.53 million.
  • Subscribers - Internet: 2.72 million versus 2.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Subscribers - TV: 1.36 million versus 1.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Subscribers - Security: 1.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.11 million.
  • Subscribers - Residential Voice: 1.04 million compared to the 1.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mobile phone churn, per month: 1.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.
  • Net Additions - Connected Device: 159 thousand versus 153.46 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Additions - Internet: 34 thousand versus 31.14 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Additions - TV: 21 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18.05 thousand.
  • Net Additions - Security: 12 thousand versus 16.26 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Additions - Residential Voice: -9 thousand versus -8.2 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Telus have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

