Compared to Estimates, Embraer (ERJ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Embraer (ERJ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.69 billion, up 31.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.20, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was +328.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Embraer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Commercial Aviation: $473.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $503.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.
  • Revenue- Executive Aviation: $561.50 million compared to the $418.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +65.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $12.50 million compared to the $19.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Services & Support: $425.50 million versus $493.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change.
  • Revenue- Defense & Security: $219.60 million compared to the $191.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +65% year over year.
Shares of Embraer have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

