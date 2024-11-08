Back to top

Epam (EPAM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Epam (EPAM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.17 billion, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.12, compared to $2.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.70, the EPS surprise was +15.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Epam performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues by Customer Location- Americas: $697.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $684.41 million.
  • Revenues by Customer Location- APAC: $25.49 million compared to the $24.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Customer Location- EMEA: $444.87 million compared to the $433.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Financial Services: $254.64 million versus $240.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Software & Hi-Tech: $178.07 million compared to the $172.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Life Sciences & Healthcare: $142.33 million compared to the $139.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Emerging Verticals: $173.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $175.72 million.
  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Consumer Goods, Retail & Travelr: $251.13 million compared to the $256 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Contract Type- Time-and-material: $968.17 million versus $978.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues by Contract Type- Fixed-price: $191.52 million compared to the $159.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Contract Type- Licensing and other revenues: $7.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.65 million.
  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Business Information & Media: $167.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $164.50 million.
Shares of Epam have returned +20.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

