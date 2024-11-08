Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Moderna (MRNA) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) reported $1.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. EPS of $0.03 for the same period compares to -$1.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +47.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.89, the EPS surprise was +101.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Moderna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product sales- Rest of world: $324 million compared to the $362.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -56.3% year over year.
  • Product sales- United States: $1.22 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $728.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%.
  • Revenue- Net Product sales: $1.82 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
  • Revenue- Other revenue: $42 million versus $16.30 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.2% change.
  • Revenue- Other revenue- Grant revenue: $7 million versus $8.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Moderna here>>>

Shares of Moderna have returned -11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise