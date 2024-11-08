Back to top

Amneal (AMRX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX - Free Report) reported $702.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $693.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was +23.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amneal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Generics Segment: $427.35 million versus $404.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.
  • Net Revenue- AvKARE Segment: $159.49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $167.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.9%.
  • Net Revenue- Specialty Segment: $115.64 million versus $120.20 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.
Shares of Amneal have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

