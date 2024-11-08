Back to top

Image: Bigstock

AMC Networks (AMCX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

AMC Networks (AMCX - Free Report) reported $599.61 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.9%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $1.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $597.9 million, representing a surprise of +0.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AMC Networks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Domestic Operations: $530.24 million compared to the $526.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations: -$4.34 million compared to the -$2.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +135.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- International and Other: $73.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.5%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Domestic Operations: $129.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $132.01 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Inter-segment eliminations: -$45.03 million compared to the -$23.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- International and Other: $8.70 million versus $10.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for AMC Networks here>>>

Shares of AMC Networks have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise