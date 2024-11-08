Back to top

Compared to Estimates, ANI (ANIP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) reported $148.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. EPS of $1.34 for the same period compares to $1.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $143.97 million, representing a surprise of +3.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ANI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Rare disease pharmaceutical products: $56.43 million compared to the $52.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +89.8% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Established brand pharmaceutical products, royalties, and other pharmaceutical services: $13.68 million versus $13.54 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Generic pharmaceutical products: $78.22 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $73.47 million.
  • Net Revenues- Generics, established brands, and other segment total net revenues: $91.91 million compared to the $87.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10% year over year.
Shares of ANI have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

