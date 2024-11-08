Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Vistra Third-Quarter Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Vistra (VST - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $5.25 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 by 323.4%. The bottom line also increased 320% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.25.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Total Revenues of VST

Sales for the quarter totaled $6.29 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.96 billion by 26.7%. The top line also increased 53.8% from $4.09 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Vistra Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vistra Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vistra Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vistra Corp. Quote

VST’s Operational Highlights

Fuel, purchased power costs and delivery fees amounted to $2.2 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.1 billion.

Operating costs for the quarter totaled $616 million, up 49.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $411 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $411 million, up 15.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $357 million.

Operating income totaled $2.59 billion compared with $0.83 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Interest expenses and related charges amounted to $332 million compared with $143 million in the prior-year period.

As of Nov. 4, 2024, Vistra executed $4.58 billion in share repurchases since November 2021. The company’s board of directors authorized an additional $1 billion of share repurchases, which is expected to be utilized by the end of 2026.

VST’s Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.94 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared with $3.2 billion as of Sept. 30, 2023.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 totaled $3.2 billion compared with $4.6 billion a year ago.

Total capital expenditures for the first nine months of 2024 totaled $1.6 billion compared with $1.3 billion recorded a year ago.

VST’s Guidance

The company lowered its guidance for 2024 ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA and ongoing operations adjusted Free Cash Flow Before Growth (FCFbG) to $5.0-$5.2 billion and $2.65-$2.85 billion, respectively, excluding any potential benefit from the nuclear production tax credit.

It expects 2025 ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA and ongoing operations adjusted FCFbG to be in the band of $5.5-$6.1 billion and $3.0-$3.6 billion, respectively.

VST’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NEE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents by 5.1%.

The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 8.12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.41 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 7.6%.

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of 55 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents by 66.7%.

AGR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.34 per share, which calls for a year-over-year improvement of 12%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $3.37 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35 by 0.6%.

PNW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.22%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 246.2% in the trailing four quarters.

 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) - free report >>

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) - free report >>

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) - free report >>

Vistra Corp. (VST) - free report >>

Published in

utilities