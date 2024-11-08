Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About International Money Express (IMXI) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) reported revenue of $171.95 million, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.61, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173.1 million, representing a surprise of -0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how International Money Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other income: $3.39 million compared to the $2 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Foreign exchange gain, net: $23.95 million versus $24.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
  • Revenue- Wire transfer and money order fees, net: $144.60 million compared to the $146.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
Shares of International Money Express have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

