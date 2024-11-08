Back to top

Image: Bigstock

GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG - Free Report) reported revenue of $122.93 million, up 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was +6.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GCM Grosvenor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee-paying AUM - Private Markets Strategies: $42.27 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $42.90 billion.
  • Fee-paying AUM - Absolute Return Strategies: $21.46 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.53 billion.
  • Fee-paying AUM Total: $63.72 billion compared to the $64.40 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Assets Under Management: $79.60 billion compared to the $80.24 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Incentive fees: $23.30 million compared to the $26.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other operating income: $1.09 million versus $1.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Management fees: $98.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.04 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for GCM Grosvenor here>>>

Shares of GCM Grosvenor have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise