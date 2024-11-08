Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Broadridge's Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Decline Year Over Year

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (BR - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues lagged the same.

Adjusted earnings of $1 per share decreased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.42 billion missed the consensus mark by 3.9% and were down slightly year over year.

Recurring revenues of $900 million increased 3% year over year on a reported basis and 4% on a constant currency basis.

The company’s stock has gained 28.1% over the past year compared with the 34.8% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 37.7% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

Other Key Q1 Metrics

Revenues in the Investor Communication Solutions segment decreased 1% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $1 billion, slightly above our estimate of $1.52 billion. The Global Technology and Operations segment’s revenues amounted to $407 million, lagging our estimate of $437.5 million but increasing 1% on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted operating income of $185 million decreased 7% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income margin of 13% declined 90 basis points year over year.

Broadridge exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $292.8 million compared with $304.4 million at the end of the preceding quarter. Long-term debt was $3.6 billion compared with $3.4 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

The company used $125.5 million of cash in operating activities and capex was $7.9 million in the quarter. It paid out $7.9 million in dividends.

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Broadridge raised its revenue guidance. The company expects recurring revenue growth to be 6-8% compared with the previous expectation of 5-7%. Adjusted earnings per share growth is expected to be 8-12%. Adjusted operating income margin is estimated to be around 20%.

