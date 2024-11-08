Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Upstart (UPST) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) reported $162.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.5%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $149.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14, the EPS surprise was +57.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Upstart performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Transaction Volume: $1.58 million versus $1.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Revenue from fees, net: $146.76 million compared to the $155.07 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total interest income, interest expense, and fair value adjustments, net: -$12.20 million versus -$5.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenue- Revenue from fees, net- Platform and referral fees, net: $134.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $121.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.4%.
  • Revenue- Revenue from fees, net- Servicing and other fees, net: $33.39 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.
Shares of Upstart have returned +28.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

