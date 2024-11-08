Back to top

Vistra (VST) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) reported $6.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 53.9%. EPS of $5.25 for the same period compares to $1.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.96 billion, representing a surprise of +26.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +323.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vistra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total retail electricity sales volumes: 40,057 GWh compared to the 36,341.5 GWh average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Retail: $102 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.63 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Texas: $722 million versus $616.93 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$25 million compared to the -$249.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- West: $76 million versus $93.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Sunset: $105 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $102.33 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- East: $464 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $492.75 million.
Shares of Vistra have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

