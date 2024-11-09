We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) standing at $7.93, reflecting a -0.63% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had gained 16.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.9% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Uranium Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.01, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $17.1 million, reflecting a 15445.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $104.1 million, indicating changes of +200% and +46373.21%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Uranium Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Uranium Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Uranium Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 88.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.56.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 170, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.