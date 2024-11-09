Back to top

Inogen (INGN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Inogen (INGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $88.83 million, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.25, compared to -$1.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $83.68 million, representing a surprise of +6.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Inogen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Sales revenue: $74.93 million compared to the $66.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Rental revenue: $13.91 million compared to the $15.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.1% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Rental revenue: $6.01 million compared to the $7.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit- Sales revenue: $35.34 million compared to the $28.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Inogen have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

