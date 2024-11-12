Back to top

RMR Group (RMR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

RMR Group (RMR - Free Report) reported $212.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $220.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was -10.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RMR Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total reimbursable costs- Other reimbursable expenses: $135.12 million versus $149.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15% change.
  • Revenues- Total management, termination, incentive and advisory services revenues: $48.49 million versus $50.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
  • Revenues- Total management, termination, incentive and advisory services revenues- Advisory services: $1.13 million compared to the $1.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total reimbursable costs: $161.31 million compared to the $170.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total management, termination, incentive and advisory services revenues- Management services: $46.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for RMR Group here>>>

Shares of RMR Group have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

