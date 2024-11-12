Back to top

Live Nation (LYV) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Live Nation (LYV - Free Report) reported $7.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. EPS of $1.66 for the same period compares to $1.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.75 billion, representing a surprise of -1.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Concerts - Estimated fans - Total: 50.1 million compared to the 51.56 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Ticketing - Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets: 83.23 million versus 86.73 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Concerts - Estimated events - Total: 12.83 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 12.94 million.
  • Concerts - Estimated fans - North America: 32.9 million compared to the 35.46 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Concerts - Estimated events - International: 3.17 million compared to the 3.24 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Concerts - Estimated events - North America: 9.66 million versus 9.69 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Concerts - Estimated fans - International: 17.2 million compared to the 16.74 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Ticketing - Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets: 69.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 67.42 million.
  • Revenue- Concerts: $6.58 billion versus $6.64 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.
  • Revenue- Other and Eliminations: -$13.50 million versus -$19.97 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.8% change.
  • Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising: $390.30 million compared to the $404.21 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Ticketing: $693.70 million compared to the $743.97 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.7% year over year.
Shares of Live Nation have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

