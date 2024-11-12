We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Live Nation (LYV) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Live Nation (LYV - Free Report) reported $7.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. EPS of $1.66 for the same period compares to $1.78 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.75 billion, representing a surprise of -1.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Concerts - Estimated fans - Total: 50.1 million compared to the 51.56 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Ticketing - Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets: 83.23 million versus 86.73 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Concerts - Estimated events - Total: 12.83 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 12.94 million.
- Concerts - Estimated fans - North America: 32.9 million compared to the 35.46 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Concerts - Estimated events - International: 3.17 million compared to the 3.24 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Concerts - Estimated events - North America: 9.66 million versus 9.69 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Concerts - Estimated fans - International: 17.2 million compared to the 16.74 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Ticketing - Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets: 69.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 67.42 million.
- Revenue- Concerts: $6.58 billion versus $6.64 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.
- Revenue- Other and Eliminations: -$13.50 million versus -$19.97 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.8% change.
- Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising: $390.30 million compared to the $404.21 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Ticketing: $693.70 million compared to the $743.97 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.7% year over year.
Shares of Live Nation have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.