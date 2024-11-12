We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BellRing Brands (BRBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with BellRing Brands (BRBR - Free Report) standing at $71.32, reflecting a +0.89% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.06%.
Shares of the nutritional supplements company have appreciated by 11.87% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BellRing Brands in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 18, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 19.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $543.24 million, indicating a 14.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.45% higher. Right now, BellRing Brands possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note BellRing Brands's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.96.
Also, we should mention that BRBR has a PEG ratio of 1.6. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.99.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.