Company News for Nov 12, 2024

  • ICL Group Ltd.’s ((ICL - Free Report) ) shares climbed 6% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.11, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08.
  • Shares of Aramark ((ARMK - Free Report) ) fell 1.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $4,416.95 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,439.46 million.
  • AbbVie Inc.’s ((ABBV - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 12.6% after its experimental schizophrenia drug failed to show a statistically significant improvement in symptoms during two Phase 2 trials. 
  • Shares of Sapiens International Corp. N.V. ((SPNS - Free Report) ) plunged 26.2% after posting third-quarter 2024 revenues of $137.03 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $140.34 million.

