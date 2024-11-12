See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Northern Small Cap Core I (NSGRX) - free report >>
Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology I (FBTIX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Northern Small Cap Core I (NSGRX) - free report >>
Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology I (FBTIX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Northern Small Cap Core(NSGRX - Free Report) : 0.59% expense ratio and 0.47% management fee. NSGRX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With annual returns of 10.3% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
American Funds Growth and Income Portfolio R6(RGNGX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.01%. Management fee: 0%. RGNGX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.32% over the last five years.
Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology I(FBTIX - Free Report) : 0.73% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. FBTIX is a Sector - Health mutual fund, which give investors an opportunity to focus on healthcare, one of the largest sectors of the American economy. With a five-year annual return of 14.5%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.