Legend Biotech (LEGN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (LEGN - Free Report) reported $160.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 66.9%. EPS of -$0.34 for the same period compares to -$0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $144.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.56, the EPS surprise was +39.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Legend Biotech performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Collaboration: $142.83 million compared to the $132.16 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenues- License: $17.10 million compared to the $13.90 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Other: $0.28 million versus $2.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Legend Biotech have returned -19.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

