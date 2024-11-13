Back to top

Home Depot (HD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Home Depot (HD - Free Report) reported $40.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. EPS of $3.78 for the same period compares to $3.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.64, the EPS surprise was +3.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Home Depot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: -1.3% compared to the -3.2% average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Number of stores - Retail: 2,345 compared to the 2,344 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Sales per store: $17.15 million compared to the $16.69 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - U.S. - YoY change: -1.2% compared to the -3.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of customer transactions - Retail: 399 million compared to the 395.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average ticket - Retail: $88.65 versus $88.71 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Home Depot have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

