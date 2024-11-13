Back to top

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) reported revenue of $365.1 million, up 50.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $369.07 million, representing a surprise of -1.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Shift4 Payments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • End-to-End Payment Volume: $43.50 billion compared to the $46.19 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gross Revenue- Subscription and other revenues: $102.40 million compared to the $76.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +111.1% year over year.
  • Gross Revenue- Payments-based revenue: $806.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $893.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.7%.
Shares of Shift4 Payments have returned +11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

