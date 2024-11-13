Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Victory Capital's AUM Decreases 2.1% Sequentially to $172.3B

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) of $172.3 billion for October 2024. This reflected a 2.1% decline from $176.1 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.

By asset class, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM decreased 3.2% from the September level to $31.3 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.2 billion dipped 2.3%. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM declined 3.2% to $19.1 billion. The U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM decreased 1.4% to $14.03 billion.

Further, Victory Capital recorded $61.4 billion in Solutions, down 1.8% from September 2024. The Alternative Investments asset balance declined 3.8% on a sequential basis to $3.1 billion. Fixed Income AUM was $24.7 billion, which decreased 1.4% from the prior month.

Nonetheless, Money Market/Short-Term assets rose nearly 1% from September 2024 to $3.4 billion. 

The strong positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a fast-expanding market, as well as the effectiveness of the distribution platform, is expected to boost its performance in the near term.

VCTR’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of VCTR have gained 38.1% over the past six months compared with the industry's growth of 29.5%.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported its preliminary AUM of $1.63 trillion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This reflected a decrease of 2.9% from the prior month’s level.

For the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2024, BEN’s AUM declined on negative markets and long-term net outflows, and long-term net outflows of $18.5 billion.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported its preliminary AUM of $89.7 billion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This reflected a decline of 2.2% from the prior month's level.

CNS’ AUM balance declined due to a market depreciation of $2.3 billion and distributions of $150 million, which was partially offset by net inflows of $454 million.


