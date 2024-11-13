We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Victory Capital's AUM Decreases 2.1% Sequentially to $172.3B
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) of $172.3 billion for October 2024. This reflected a 2.1% decline from $176.1 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.
By asset class, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM decreased 3.2% from the September level to $31.3 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.2 billion dipped 2.3%. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM declined 3.2% to $19.1 billion. The U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM decreased 1.4% to $14.03 billion.
Further, Victory Capital recorded $61.4 billion in Solutions, down 1.8% from September 2024. The Alternative Investments asset balance declined 3.8% on a sequential basis to $3.1 billion. Fixed Income AUM was $24.7 billion, which decreased 1.4% from the prior month.
Nonetheless, Money Market/Short-Term assets rose nearly 1% from September 2024 to $3.4 billion.
The strong positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a fast-expanding market, as well as the effectiveness of the distribution platform, is expected to boost its performance in the near term.
VCTR’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank
Shares of VCTR have gained 38.1% over the past six months compared with the industry's growth of 29.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported its preliminary AUM of $1.63 trillion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This reflected a decrease of 2.9% from the prior month’s level.
For the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2024, BEN’s AUM declined on negative markets and long-term net outflows, and long-term net outflows of $18.5 billion.
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported its preliminary AUM of $89.7 billion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This reflected a decline of 2.2% from the prior month's level.
CNS’ AUM balance declined due to a market depreciation of $2.3 billion and distributions of $150 million, which was partially offset by net inflows of $454 million.