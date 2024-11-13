Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Outfront Media (OUT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Outfront Media (OUT - Free Report) reported $451.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $454.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was +12.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Outfront Media performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Transit and other Revenues- U.S. Media: $90.90 million versus $91.77 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
  • Organic Total revenues- U.S. Media: $451.50 million compared to the $449.22 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.
  • Organic Billboard Revenues- U.S. Media: $360.60 million compared to the $357.45 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.
  • Organic Total revenues- Other: $0.40 million versus $6.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -98.5% change.
  • Revenues- Billboard: $360.60 million compared to the $359.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Transit and other: $91.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $93.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.
  • Organic Transit and other Revenues- Other: $0.40 million versus $2.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -93.9% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.19 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.17.
  • U.S. Media- Adjusted OIBDA: $133.50 million versus $127.56 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Other- Adjusted OIBDA: -$0.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.47 million.
  • Corporate- Adjusted OIBDA: -$16.30 million compared to the -$13.49 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Outfront Media have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise