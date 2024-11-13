Back to top

EchoStar (SATS) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

EchoStar (SATS - Free Report) reported $3.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 842%. EPS of -$0.52 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.95 billion, representing a surprise of -1.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -85.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EchoStar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • SLING TV subscriber additions (losses), net: 145 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 125 thousand.
  • Pay-TV subscriber additions (losses), net: -43 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of -52.5 thousand.
  • Revenue- Pay-TV: $2.62 billion compared to the $2.69 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Retail Wireless: $895.95 million compared to the $925 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$52.93 million versus -$17.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Broadband and Satellite Services: $386.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $371.59 million.
  • Revenue- 5G Network Deployment: $43.23 million compared to the $67.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of EchoStar have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

