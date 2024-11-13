Back to top

PowerFleet (AIOT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

PowerFleet (AIOT - Free Report) reported $77.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 125.2%. EPS of -$0.02 for the same period compares to -$0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PowerFleet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Service: $56.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $56.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +169.5%.
  • Revenue- Product: $20.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +54.4%.
  • Gross profit- Product: $6.36 million versus $5.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Service: $34.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.34 million.
Shares of PowerFleet have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

