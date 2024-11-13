Back to top

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Heron Therapeutics (HRTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $32.81 million, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.03, compared to -$0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.4 million, representing a surprise of -9.86%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Heron Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Product Sales- Oncology Care Franchise- Sustol: $2.80 million versus $3.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.7% change.
  • Net Product Sales- Acute Care Franchise- Aponvie: $1.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +266.7%.
  • Net Product Sales- Acute Care Franchise- Zynrelef: $6.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.2%.
  • Net Product Sales- Oncology Care Franchise- Cinvanti: $22.60 million versus $24.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
Shares of Heron Therapeutics have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

