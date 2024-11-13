Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hertz Global (HTZ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ - Free Report) reported $2.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.7%. EPS of -$0.68 for the same period compares to $0.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.50, the EPS surprise was -36.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hertz Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Americas RAC - Transaction days: 32,693 Days versus 34,106.61 Days estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Americas RAC - Total RPD: $63.20 versus $63.39 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Americas RAC - Average vehicles: 432,608 versus 456,293 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • International RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month: $324 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $364.25.
  • International RAC - Total RPD: $60.45 compared to the $59.34 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • International RAC- Average vehicles: 117,466 versus 125,174 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Americas RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month: $592 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $542.75.
  • International RAC - Transaction days: 8,605 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9,191.73 Days.
  • Geographic Revenue- International RAC: $514 million compared to the $547.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas RAC: $2.06 billion compared to the $2.20 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.
Shares of Hertz Global have returned +11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

