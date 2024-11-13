Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (ZLAB - Free Report) reported $102.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 47.7%. EPS of -$0.42 for the same period compares to -$0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $102.55 million, representing a surprise of -0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +44.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zai Lab Limited performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product Revenue- ZEJULA: $48.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $46.10 million.
  • Product Revenue- OPTUNE: $7.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.52 million.
  • Product Revenue- VYVGART: $27.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.50 million.
  • Product Revenue- NUZYRA: $10 million versus $12 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Product Revenue- QINLOCK: $8.64 million versus $7.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Zai Lab Limited here>>>

Shares of Zai Lab Limited have returned +25.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (ZLAB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise