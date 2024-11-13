Back to top

Alcon (ALC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Alcon (ALC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.43 billion, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alcon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales by region- United States: $1.11 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales by region- International: $1.32 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
  • Net Sales- Total Surgical: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Total Vision care: $1.10 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Total Surgical- Consumables: $701 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $700.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
  • Net Sales- Total Surgical- Equipment/other: $215 million versus $216.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Contact lenses: $664 million compared to the $664.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Ocular health: $431 million versus $438.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Total Surgical- Implantables: $422 million compared to the $426.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.25 million.
Shares of Alcon have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

