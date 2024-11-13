Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About CAE (CAE) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, CAE (CAE - Free Report) reported revenue of $833.2 million, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $787.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was +38.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CAE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - SEU: 276 compared to the 283 average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFS deliveries: 18 compared to the 12 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Utilization rate: 70% compared to the 70.6% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFSs in CAE's network: 355 versus 353 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of CAE have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

