Compared to Estimates, Topgolf Callaway (MODG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, down 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $981.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18, the EPS surprise was +111.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Topgolf Callaway performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Topgolf: $453.20 million versus $464.03 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Active Lifestyle: $266.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $270.56 million.
  • Net Revenues- Golf Equipment: $293.50 million compared to the $298.69 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Topgolf other business lines: $24.30 million compared to the $18.04 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Venues: $428.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $436.79 million.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Golf Balls: $67.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $70.04 million.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Golf Clubs: $226 million versus $218.32 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Gear, Accessories & Other: $85.60 million compared to the $79.03 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Apparel: $180.60 million compared to the $184.16 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Products: $564.10 million compared to the $557.81 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Services: $448.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $433.56 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Golf Equipment: $26.80 million compared to the $28.32 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Topgolf Callaway have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

