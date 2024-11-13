Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Amdocs (DOX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Amdocs (DOX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.26 billion, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.70, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 billion, representing a surprise of -0.16%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amdocs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $835.80 million versus $844.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of the world: $244 million versus $240.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $184.10 million compared to the $185.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Managed Services Revenue: $721.40 million compared to the $749.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
Shares of Amdocs have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

